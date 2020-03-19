BS Report: March 18th

What has happened in the last seven days is extraordinary.

Our world, our lives have changed.

This is like a bad movie, and we are saying things that script writers put down on paper to try and shock moviegoers.

Kids who are supposed to graduated from high school – at some point – this spring were not alive on 9-11.

So, they have nothing to compare what we are going through to, but this is 9-11 and everything we could have every dreamed of rolled up into one big event.

Nine-eleven did impact us all, even by the changes in the way we travel and enter games and concerts.

But this will be different.

This is something we all have to avoid.

This is something that will impact most of us in the wallet, and therefore, we’re concerned.

This is when we usually have sports to turn to – so that we can take our minds off our troubles.

And yet, it’s not there either.

If not for a member of the Utah Jazz getting this virus and that being announced last Wednesday night, we might not have started to take this more seriously.

So, sports had a hand in getting our attention.

This weekend is when March Madness should begin.

We should be a week away from Opening Day in baseball.

We should be a few weeks away from the Masters.

We should be getting reports from spring football practices all over the south.

And, there’s nothing.

We can’t even look to sports to help us survive this mess we’re all in.

Last weekend was awful, as we had only replays of previous games to watch.

Replays – not the real thing.

Just replays.

--