Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak
Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

DAY.

THOSE RUNNINGSHELTERS SAY THE HOMELESSARE AMONG THE MOSTSUSCEPTIBLE TO THECORONAVIRUS.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO LOOKSAT THE IMPACT ON THE JOHN3:16 MISSION IN TULSA.THE VIRUS IS CUTTING SHELTERVOLUNTEERS... FUNDING.

ANDFOOD SOURCES.

THEY HAVE ATWO-MONTH SUPPLY... BUTDON'T KNOW HOW LONG IT'LLLAST.REV.

STEVE WHITAKER, SENIORPASTOR/CEO, JOHN 3:16MISSION 00:09:08:47 -00:09:19;46 "People wouldhave too much food or aleftover from a banquet,they would bring that to themission, but people havegone home.

The entire cityis officing from home." THATALSO MEANS VOLUNTEERS AREN'TCOMING IN.

00:10:01;51 -00:10;07;06 "Volunteers areafraid to come into theshelters.

I don't blamethem, it's a scary moment."INSIDE SHELTERS LIKE THISONE.

A LOT OF PEOPLE AREPACKED INTO ONE PLACE.THAT'S A PROBLEM IN THEFIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.00:03:18;12 - 00:03:33;59"We have a highconcentration of homelesspeople in small areas.Social distancing isn'treally possible unless youbreak it up by schedule.

So,we're splitting the group inhalf, sending half tochapel, feeding the otherhalf, then rotating around."THEY ALSO HAVE A SANITIZINGSTATION RIGHT OUTSIDE THEDOORS.

AND MORE SCATTEREDINSIDE.

00:05:17;43 -00:05:33;09 "The other thingwe're doing that we weren'tdoing beforehand iscleaning the mission twice aday.

It's clean from top tobottom and sanitized fromtop to bottom.

Anybody knowswhether it's going to make adifference or not.

We'rejust trying to keep it cleanas best we can." ANOTHERCHANGE IS HOW THEY BRINGPEOPLE IN.

00:02:30;15 -00:02:36;18 "We're checkingeverybody that comes in forsigns of coronavirus."00:03:51;54 - 00:04:07;57"Of course we've seen peoplewith symptoms. Is it COVID?Is it the flu?

It'sanybody's guess.

There's noway, because the tests arenot readily available rightnow and have been reservedfor hospitals only."REVEREND STEVE WHITAKER SAYSTHEY'LL LOOK TO HELP FROMREVEREND STEVE WHITAKER SAYSTHEY'LL LOOK TO HELP FROMHOSPITALS IF SOMEONE GETSREALLY SICK.

FOR NOW.

ITLOOKS AS THOUGH THEY'RE ALLCLEAR.

I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.

2WORKS FOR YOU.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronald McDonald House asking for monetary donations [Video]

Ronald McDonald House asking for monetary donations

Ronald McDonald House closed its doors to volunteers amid COVID-19 concerns, but now they need help feeding families.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.