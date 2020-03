United Way of Southern Nevada creates emergency fund 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published United Way of Southern Nevada creates emergency fund The United Way of Southern Nevada convened government, corporate and nonprofit leaders to develop a consolidated nonprofit sector plan to respond effectively to the current COVID-19 crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend United Way of Southern Nevada creates emergency fund AND CRISIS FUND FOR THOSEIMPACTED BY COVID 19 UNITEDWAY IS PARTNERING UP WITH N-VENERGY AND WELLS FARGO AND BANKOF AMERICA TO MAKE THISHAPPEN THIS INCLUDESMAKING ASSET MAPS...TO SHOW LOCATIONS PROVIDINGSERVICES, COORDINATING EFFORTSBETWEEN NON-PROFITS AND THECOMMUNITY.N-V ENERGY OFFICIALS SPOKETODAY ANNOUNCING THEY'RECURTAILING DISCONNECTIONS ONLATE PAYMENTS..AND HAVE DONATED A MILLIONDOLLARS IN ASSISTANCE TO VALLEYNON PROFITS"UNITED WAY ALWAYS STANDS INTHE CENTER OF COMMUNITY ANDIDENTIFYING THE BIGGESTCHALLENGES AND INVENTINGPARTERS TO SOLVE AND THAT'SEXACTLY WHAT WE'RE DOING"WELLS FARGO ANNOUNCINGTHEY'LL BE DONATING 150THOUSAND DOLLARS TO UNITEDWAY'S EMERGENCY FUND TO HELP INAID WITH PUBLIC HEALTH ASWELL.THE CORONAVIRUS.





