Rangoli INSULTS Hrithik, Deepika-Anushka's Safe Hands Challenge, Ranbir Alia Breakup | Top 10 News

Rangoli INSULTS Hrithik, Deepika-Anushka's Safe Hands Challenge, Ranbir Alia Breakup | Top 10 News

Rangoli INSULTS Hrithik, Deepika-Anushka's Safe Hands Challenge, Ranbir Alia Breakup | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel INSULTS Hrithik Roshan with an old picture, Kangana Ranaut birthday celebrations, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma take up the Safe Hands Challenge are among the Top 10 news in Bollywood today.

Anushka Sharma joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge

Anushka Sharma joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge

Actress Anushka Sharma joined WHO's #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus outbreak. #AnushkaSharma #SafeHandsChallenge #WHO #corona #coronavirus..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Rangoli Supports Neena Gupta, Akshay Sara Dhanush Atrangi Re, Deepika's Doll | Top 10 News

Rangoli Supports Neena Gupta, Akshay Sara Dhanush Atrangi Re, Deepika's Doll | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel insults Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's starrer film Atrangi Re to kick start their shooting, Deepika Padukone's doll in market are among the top 10 news..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:58Published
