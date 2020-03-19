Global  

US is 'winning' war against Covid-19, Trump says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
US President Donald Trump says his country is "winning" the war against Covid-19.

Mr Trump also enacted emergency powers to assist the private sector and defended his language in calling it a "Chinese virus".

