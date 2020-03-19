3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID-19

Global  

Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care facility in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday evening.

