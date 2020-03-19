Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures?

What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures?

What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures?

Casinos, schools, and restaurants are not the only businesses affected by the recent coronavirus shut downs - places like beauty salons have also been ordered to keep their doors locked.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

franmosh

Francine Moshkovski RT @KTNV: What #Vegas businesses remain open during #coronavirus closures? https://t.co/fx9vm44Ol4 2 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News What #Vegas businesses remain open during #coronavirus closures? https://t.co/fx9vm44Ol4 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vegas casinos, businesses close down amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Vegas casinos, businesses close down amid coronavirus concerns

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak orders closures of casinos, restaurants.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published
Vegas residents prepare for business closures [Video]

Vegas residents prepare for business closures

Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced closures of nonessential businesses amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.