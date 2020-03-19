Global  

Blood drives canceled, but donations needed

The American Red Cross says they’re facing a severe shortage.
How to help: Donate blood, food; support musicians

Forget toilet paper: local aid agencies are now worrying about crtical shortages of blood and food...
bizjournals - Published

The US faces 'severe blood shortage' as coronavirus outbreak cancels blood drives and regular donations

The American Red Cross is urging healthy residents to make an appointment and donate blood as the...
USATODAY.com - Published


1HubbleRadio

Randy Hooks RT @RedCrossBloodPJ: Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage as #coronavirus outbreak threatens availability of nation’s supply. Nearly 2,7… 1 hour ago

gottobe2

Connie Merritt RT @KOINNews: Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,0… 1 hour ago

gottobe2

Connie Merritt RT @RedCrossBloodNW: Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage as #coronavirus outbreak threatens availability of nation’s supply. Nearly 2,7… 1 hour ago

gsparkler

Gail Storm RT @juliettekayyem: I know! Give blood. Outbreak threatens the nation's supply for other needs and will further stress our health system. N… 3 hours ago

ValleyNewsLive

Valley News Live In the Minnesota and Dakotas region, 110 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in more than 3,569 fewer blood… https://t.co/LS8U5QszLX 4 hours ago

Gardengirl3222

Stacy Sime RT @rsidwell: Trying to do my part! While blood drives may be canceled, your local blood center is open and accepting donations. In Des Moi… 5 hours ago

kiimzon

kimberly RT @USATODAY: Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations. https://t.co/LkdhuLyGzL 6 hours ago

BrianMcDaniel

Brian McDaniel Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage as #coronavirus outbreak threatens availability of nation’s supply. Nearly… https://t.co/CFjoOAaMd0 6 hours ago


Reporter Update: Blood Donation Shortage During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Reporter Update: Blood Donation Shortage During Coronavirus Outbreak

Because many blood drives have been cancelled due to school and business closings, Vitalant has lost thousands of expected donations due to these blood drive cancellations; KDKA's Meghan Schiller..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:04Published
