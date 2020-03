Children's Mercy Hospital says child tests positive for COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:27s - Published Children's Mercy Hospital says child tests positive for COVID-19 Children's Mercy Hospital reported Wednesday that a child has tested positive for COVID-19.

Children's Mercy Hospital says child tests positive for COVID-19 LIVE IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI,BRYAN JOHNSON, KMBC 9 NEWS.KRIS: THE FIRST PATIENT TO TESTPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19, KELLYECKERMAN SPOKE TO INFECTIOUSDISEASE SPECIALISTS ABOUT THELATEST CASE.KELLY: THE CHILD AND THEIRFAMILY ARE NOW AT HOMESELF-QUARANTINED, DOCTORS ARENOT RELEASING A LOT OF DETAILSABOUT THE PATIENT, BUT WE DOKNOW THEY WERE SEEN IN THEEMERGENCY ROOM OFF GILLHAM ROADTHAT WAS SUNDAY EVENING.THE CHILD'S SYMPTOMS ARE MILD,COUGH, SORE THROAT AND FEVER.THE REASON THIS CHILD WAS TESTEDIS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE EXPOSURETO AN ALREADY INFECTED PERSON.DOCTORS SAY THE PATIENT WASBROUGHT INTO THE E.R. UNDER NEWPROTOCOLS AND ISOLATED FROMOTHER PATIENTS.







