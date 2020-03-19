Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. Lisa Bernhard reports.

