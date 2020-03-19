Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law
On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.
As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday. The bill..