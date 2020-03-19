Global  

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

Lisa Bernhard reports.

