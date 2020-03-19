Australia and New Zealand introduce travel ban on all non-citizens 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Australia and New Zealand introduce travel ban on all non-citizens Australia and New Zealand have announced a travel ban on all non-citizens and non-residents entering both countries to minimise the spread and the impact of the new coronavirus.

