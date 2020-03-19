Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Residents in Kutaisi, Georgia applaud health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic from their balconies and windows on March 18.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Residents in Kutaisi, Georgia applaud health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic from their balconies and windows on March 18.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

matechap

Mate Chapichadze RT @gkhedav: Georgians applaud doctors fighting #COVID19 They called on everyone to join in thanking Georgian doctors and healthcare worker… 12 hours ago

gkhedav

gkhedav Georgians applaud doctors fighting #COVID19 They called on everyone to join in thanking Georgian doctors and health… https://t.co/mmvXyVwNw6 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive [Video]

Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive

Coronavirus and the measures to contain it have altered the economic and social landscape of Bangkok,

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Personal protective gear shortage worries health care workers [Video]

Personal protective gear shortage worries health care workers

Doctors, nurses and surgeons are at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. But what happens they run low on personal protective equipment, or PPE's?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.