Two Transformers Explode In South Park

Over 1,500 South Park Township First Energy customers are without power after two transformers exploded early Thursday morning.

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Over 1,500 Customers Without Power In South Park After Trans.. https://t.co/v2mUIoffnE 3 days ago

KDKA

KDKA Over 1,500 Customers Without Power In South Park After Transformers Explode https://t.co/eJSetYCTYd 4 days ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Over 1,500 Customers Without Power In South Park After Transformers Explode https://t.co/rM9rjS6ANv 4 days ago

