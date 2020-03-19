Coronavirus Gym Nagpur now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:13s - Published Coronavirus Gym Nagpur 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ajay RT @ANI: Maharashtra: People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after all the gyms in the state are shut due to #Coronavirus. Ha… 4 seconds ago V Anand RT @bhaleraosarang: People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise. Guys, this is not some vacation. Act responsibly. How’s this gath… 9 minutes ago SoftLogic Consulting #Learning process should not be disrupted due to #coronavirus. Educational institutes can adopt #onlinelearning us… https://t.co/dBAtOP8k89 13 minutes ago