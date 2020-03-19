Global  

Netflix Party connects friends while social distancing

Netflix Party connects friends while social distancing

Netflix Party connects friends while social distancing

The Google Chrome extension allows friends to continue their movie night dates while under self or mandated quarantine.

Netflix Party lets friends have movie nights while social distancing. Here's how it works

A Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party allows people to Netflix and chill while social...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mashable



