Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant The rapper and NBA star hung out in California days before Durant revealed he had the coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this NewsR Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant: https://t.co/eK0bYWpOGd #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #coronavirusau 12 minutes ago Ciiru. RT @GlobalGrind: Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant #coronavirus https://t.co/EUfrOTX8Ov 11 hours ago Global Grind Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant #coronavirus https://t.co/EUfrOTX8Ov 12 hours ago