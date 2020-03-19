Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London Underground > Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while the Waterloo and City line and Night Tube services will not run from Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens of London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.