Cat Can't Get Enough of the Vacuum

Cat Can't Get Enough of the Vacuum

Cat Can't Get Enough of the Vacuum

Occurred on December, 2019 / Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Info from Licensor: "My cat is always pestering me when I get the hoover out and he doesn’t stop until he’s had a turn, but he is hilarious as cats normally hate it!

I always love to do it as I know he loves it.

He does give me the stink eye if I don’t do it quick enough sometimes and I have to keep away from his ears- as he’s learnt!

He certainly let me know he liked it when we rescued him a four years back.

I’ve started the hoovering in my kitchen and he’s made a beeline for me (he was asleep on the sofa across the house) and he’s come straight for it!

(No surprises there!) I have to tell him to bugger off so I can get the rest of house done."

