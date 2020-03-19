2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:37s - Published Good morning! Chance of severe weather this morning with highs near 80. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Possible strong storms Thursday



Most of us should get out the door dry this morning with just a stray sprinkle possible. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:36 Published 17 minutes ago Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast



Roads are a bit wet this morning. A winter weather advisory is in place in the mountains and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Front Range. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:30 Published 26 minutes ago