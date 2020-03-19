Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases

Beijing has seen a record number of imported coronavirus cases as new local transmissions in China fell to zero.

All 34 new confirmed cases across the country on Wednesday (March 18) were imported from overseas, according to the Chinese Health Commission.

Since last week, Beijing airport has carved out a special zone for all international flights, and all disembarking passengers are required to submit to health checks.

Non-transit travelers are then sent to designated places for compulsory 14-day quarantine.

Some international flights operated by Chinese carriers will be diverted to nearby cities, financial news outlet Caixin reported -- suggesting that the capital may have reached its limit in screening incoming visitors.

Meanwhile, Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak - reported no new infections for the first time.

But the city remains deserted as is still designated as "high-risk" and subject to strict travel bans.

People could walk around their compounds, in a slight relaxation of quarantine rules that confined the population to their living quarters.