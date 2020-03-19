Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will this iPhone 11 survive being strapped to firecrackers and set alight?

Will this iPhone 11 survive being strapped to firecrackers and set alight?

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Will this iPhone 11 survive being strapped to firecrackers and set alight?

Will this iPhone 11 survive being strapped to firecrackers and set alight?

In this explosive experiment, a Ukrainian YouTuber straps an iPhone 11 Pro to a set of RGD-5 and XXLfirecrackers and then sets them off to see if the mobile survives.

This footage was filmed in L'viv on March 10.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fdajesfry

Jeshafir Yang sorang siap sindir those poor maybe have new tv or iphone after this. You're seriously thinking at times like… https://t.co/P1VVZrFVNs 9 hours ago

saharidasmail

junghoseokwifeu For me as a student, dpt duit rm 200, nk beli iphone apa nya sis 🤦‍♀️ and even if my parent got that 1600, i'm sure… https://t.co/LWlEdHbz8W 13 hours ago

sabrinaasofea

sabrina I don’t know who this aleeyazailan***is but can she stop living in her own bubble and realise that a certain pe… https://t.co/xjHAloSRZA 14 hours ago

kangkungkeladi

ً these rich people always assume that poor people will spend the money on buying tv or an iphone. hello?????? they a… https://t.co/W7mou0Coj7 17 hours ago

errinwith2rz

errin🌻 @RaelLikeRailway me: okay time to work random YouTube video: will this iPhone survive being boiled in coke for 20 minutes? 2 days ago

malwinener

Malwi 🤍💚 Y’all isolation day infinity. I started writing my music, even recording it on my iPhone like a little Taylor Swift… https://t.co/OAT1TuFfnP 3 days ago

Olami_visuals

O.M.O (IFB TEAM 100%) @iRuntown That woman at your junction, or that vulganizer, what of that guy that push wheel barrow, plz consider th… https://t.co/CBB79XuKP4 4 days ago

_jeszsell

Jess✨ I fixed my phone with rice in a bag and put it under the fridge over night. This iPhone 8plus WILL survive. https://t.co/SrMFukXBoj 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.