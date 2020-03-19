Global  

Dominic Raab gives sense of scale facing Foreign Office from Covid-19

Dominic Raab gives sense of scale facing Foreign Office from Covid-19

Dominic Raab gives sense of scale facing Foreign Office from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gives a sense of the scale of the challenge ahead for the Foreign Office in helping Britons abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He advises Britons abroad to "think very seriously about" staying in the countries they are in for the foreseeable if they are safe.

