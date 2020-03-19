Global  

Amanda Bynes' parents to get custody of her baby?

Amanda Bynes' parents to get custody of her baby?

Amanda Bynes' parents to get custody of her baby?

Amanda Bynes' parents may get custody of her unborn baby as she's still under their conservatorship.

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born

Amanda Bynes will have to give up custody of her kid when is born around 8 months from now ... due to...
TMZ.com - Published

Amanda Bynes Says She's Pregnant, Posts Ultrasound

Amanda Bynes says she's got a baby on board ... and she wants the world to get the first glimpse of...
TMZ.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant [Video]

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant The actress took to Instagram to share an ultrasound picture, but she later removed the photo from her account. She captioned the picture: The star's on/off..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published
Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child [Video]

Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child

The Nickelodeon alum announced her pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:34Published
