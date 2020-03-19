Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 Books to Transport You Overseas While You’re Stuck at Home

5 Books to Transport You Overseas While You’re Stuck at Home

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
5 Books to Transport You Overseas While You’re Stuck at Home

5 Books to Transport You Overseas While You’re Stuck at Home

If images of an unrecognizable, new world on coronavirus lockdown have you asking what the next chapter will be, you’re not alone.

Veuer‘s Sean Dowling has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Social distancing picks: 7 books to read while maintaining personal space amid the coronavirus pandemic

Working from home? A surplus of time spent alone? Maintaining social distance? You'll need something...
Seattle Times - Published

Books for people under home quarantine

MGU to hold separate exams for quarantined students
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnglynnbooks

John Glynn RT @kpm1231: loved writing this- the best books to read while quarantined! Stuck At Home? Here Are The 8 Best Books To Transport You Overse… 1 hour ago

kpm1231

Katherine Parker-Magyar loved writing this- the best books to read while quarantined! Stuck At Home? Here Are The 8 Best Books To Transport… https://t.co/JagA1xcE8i 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids [Video]

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Inside Dakota Johnson's Serene Hollywood Home [Video]

Inside Dakota Johnson's Serene Hollywood Home

Today Architectural Digest brings you inside the lush home of Hollywood star Dakota Johnson. The wood-framed house features wall-sized windows in the living room, perfect for highlighting the..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 10:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.