USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

San Diego-based USNS Mercy is set to be deployed and will help hospitals along the coast that are being stressed by coronavirus cases.



U.S. Navy Hospital Ships To Deploy To New York, West Coast

The pair of ships, the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy, will help local medical workers grapple with...
NPR - Published


Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York [Video]

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York

NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN. According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published
USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals [Video]

USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals

San Diego-based USNS Mercy is one of two Navy hospital ships to assist regional hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
