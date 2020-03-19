USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast
USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast
San Diego-based USNS Mercy is set to be deployed and will help hospitals along the coast that are being stressed by coronavirus cases.
USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast
|The pair of ships, the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy, will help local medical workers grapple with...
NPR - Published
Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York
NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN.
According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and..
USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals
San Diego-based USNS Mercy is one of two Navy hospital ships to assist regional hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
