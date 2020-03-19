USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:06s - Published USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast San Diego-based USNS Mercy is set to be deployed and will help hospitals along the coast that are being stressed by coronavirus cases.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast RESTROOMS AND FORCED TO CLOSE.





Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Navy Hospital Ships To Deploy To New York, West Coast The pair of ships, the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy, will help local medical workers grapple with...

NPR - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this