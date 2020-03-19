Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hubei > 'Zero new cases' of local transmission of virus in Hubei, China

'Zero new cases' of local transmission of virus in Hubei, China

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
'Zero new cases' of local transmission of virus in Hubei, China
PLEASE EDIT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MEMLAW1

MARTIN.E.MICHAEL LLB BL @VickieRemoe zero for local transmission but they reported cases of those entering from outside China.That is the biggest issue for us here 2 hours ago

yogeshwarareddy

ysr777 one more good news, China today is having ZERO new #COVID19 cases because of local transmission. only foreign retu… https://t.co/QteRq1hBja 2 hours ago

AnnakatherineWx

Anna Sims RT @LanceBlockerWx: By zero new cases... it's zero new domestic cases.... meaning no local transmission between individuals inside China. T… 5 hours ago

ytabloid

Y This is the first time since the outbreak of the #Coronavirus #pandemic that China has reported zero cases of local… https://t.co/bmeAsKaaFs 5 hours ago

LanceBlockerWx

Lance Blocker By zero new cases... it's zero new domestic cases.... meaning no local transmission between individuals inside Chin… https://t.co/64rkLR7ozM 6 hours ago

fiji_pani

Its Pani Time RT @tuiipelehaki: Update on the patient: "The patient remains under close medical supervision and he is in stable condition. The case was… 6 hours ago

Fanua

Fanua 🗽 RT @FijianGovt: The case was transmitted while he was travelling abroad; there remain zero confirmed cases of local transmission in Fiji.… 7 hours ago

tuiipelehaki

Jone Tuiipelehaki Update on the patient: "The patient remains under close medical supervision and he is in stable condition. The cas… https://t.co/rf7CHpqMfX 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases [Video]

Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases

The Chinese capital saw a record number of coronavirus cases imported from abroad, data released on Thursday showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published
Drone disinfects street in the Philippines to fight coronavirus [Video]

Drone disinfects street in the Philippines to fight coronavirus

Health workers in the Philippines used a drone on Thursday (March 19) to spray disinfectant along streets and over buildings in the fight against the coronavirus. Officials in Pasig City in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.