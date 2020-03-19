Global  

COVID-19 FAQ: What is social distancing?

MEANS IN YOUR EVERYDAY LIFE.SKIP THE CROWDS --THERE ARE ALREADYLIMITATIONS ON LARGEEVENTS... YOU SHOULDHAVE NO GATHERINGS OFMORE THAN 10 PEOPLE.POSTPONE ANYPARTY YOU WEREPLANNING TO THROW.ORDER GROCERIES ORMEALS TO YOUR HOME.WAVE TO PEOPLE --DON'T SHAKE HANDS ORHUG.TRY TO STAY SIX FEETAWAY FROM OTHERS.###AND DO GO OUTSIDE.## IN SALINAS...THENORTHRIDGE MALL ISCLOSED.




