What you need to know about Central Coast shelter-in-place orders

EFFECT YESTERDAYAND RUNS THROUGHAPRIL SEVENTH AT AMINIMUM.IT LIMITS, TRAVEL,MANDATES SOCIALDISTANCING AND CUTSDOWN ON PUBLIC ANDPRIVATE GATHERINGSBUT A LOT OF YOU HAVEQUESTIONS ABOUTWHAT THE ORDERALLOWS THEM TO DO.CAN PEOPLE LEAVE THEHOME?

PEOPLE CANLEAVE THEIR HOMES FORESSENTIAL SERVICES,ACTIVITIES AND WORKESSENTIAL ACTIVITYINCLUDES: GOING TO TSTORE FOR HOUSEHOLDSUPPLIES, FOOD AMEDICINE.OUTDOOR ACTIVITY ISALLOWED,BUT PEOPLEMUST COMPLY WISOCIAL DISTANCINGREQUIREMENTS OF SIXFEET.ALSO CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL- CARING FOA FAMILY MEMBER ORPET.IF YOU'RE WONDERINGWHETHER A BUSINESSFALLS INTO THEESSENTIAL CATEGORY...HERE'S WHAT WE CANTELL YOU: GROCERYSTORES, FARMERMARKETS FO OD BANKSAND PRODUCE STANDS.FARMING LIVESTOCK ANDFISHING PLUMBERS,ELECTRICIANS,EXTERMINATORS ANDTHOSE WHO PROVIDESAFETY AND SANITATION..UNDER THE UMBRELLA OFESSENTIAL TRAVEL?TRAVEL TO SCHOOLS ORUNIVERSITIES TO GETMEALS TRAVEL RELATEDTO ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIEWE JUST TOLD YOUABOUT ...TRAVEL TO CARE FORELDERLY, CHILDREMINORS THOSE WITHDISABILITIES OR OTHERPEOPLE WHO AREVULNERABLE.WHAT DO LAWENFORCEMENT LOOK FORIN VIOLATION OF THESHELTER IN PLACEORDER?" WE'RE MOSTLY CONCERNED WITHLARGER GATHERINGS?

PEOPLE IF ABARWERE TO KEEP OPEN AND HAVE 50-OR-60 PEOPLE INSIDE, VIOLATINGTHEPROXIMITY TO ONE ANOTHER AND NOTPROTECTING THE PUBLIC THAT NOTONLYHARMS POTENTIALLY THE PEOPLE INTHERE BUT IT ALSO HARMS THEPEOPLEIN THE GREATER COMMUNITIES THOSEARE THE TYPES OF THINGS WE WOULDTAKE UMBRIDGE TOTHIS IS NOT THE ENTIRESHELTER IN PLACE ORDERBUT YOU CAN ACCESS ITON OUR WEBSITE,KSBW.CTHE SANTA CRUZ POLICEHAS ALSO EXTENDEDOFFICERS SHIFTS TOTWELVE HOURS OFFICERSARE PATROLING THEIRUSUAL BEATS BUT ALSOSTEPPED UP PATROLS INBUSINESS AREAS TOPREVENT CRIMINALACTIVITY.# SANTA CRUZBEACHES WERE NOT THEMOST P