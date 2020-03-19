Global  

'We want pancakes, not coronacakes': Dad's awesome reflexes stop child sneezing into pancake mix

This was the moment a dad from Tacoma, Washington expertly blocked an incoming sneeze from going into a pancake batter mix.

Filmed on March 15 the child is seen using a whisk in the bowl of ingredients but a sneeze is foreshadowed and the child's father expertly blocks the spread of germs. The filmer titled the video "we want pancakes, not coronacakes," amidst the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus.

