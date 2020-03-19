Global  

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to compete with myself

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to compete with myself

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to compete with myself

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll as she has had a series of hit films, such as "Saand Ki Aankh", "Bala" and "Pati, Patni Aur Woh".

She feels blessed to see her work getting noticed by people, and now she wants to compete with herself to do better on screen.

