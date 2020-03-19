Global  

Vikrant Massey: Great to see 'Cargo' travelling across globe

The Hindi sci-fi film "Cargo", starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, was screened at MAMI film festival last year, and will now have its international premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest Film Festival) 2020.

#VikrantMassey #Cargo #MAMIfilmfestival #MAMI #Cargotrailer #Cargoofficialtrailer

