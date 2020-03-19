Vikrant Massey: Great to see 'Cargo' travelling across globe 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:09s - Published Vikrant Massey: Great to see 'Cargo' travelling across globe The Hindi sci-fi film "Cargo", starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, was screened at MAMI film festival last year, and will now have its international premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest Film Festival) 2020. #VikrantMassey #Cargo #MAMIfilmfestival #MAMI #Cargotrailer #Cargoofficialtrailer 0

