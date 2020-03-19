Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

San Diego-based USNS Mercy is set to be deployed and will help hospitals along the coast that are being stressed by coronavirus cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York [Video]

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York

NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN. According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published
USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals [Video]

USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals

San Diego-based USNS Mercy is one of two Navy hospital ships to assist regional hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.