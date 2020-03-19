USNS Mercy prepares to help hospitals on coast

San Diego-based USNS Mercy is set to be deployed and will help hospitals along the coast that are being stressed by coronavirus cases.



Recent related videos from verified sources Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York



NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN. According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:14 Published 7 hours ago USNS Mercy to deploy to help hospitals



San Diego-based USNS Mercy is one of two Navy hospital ships to assist regional hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50 Published 17 hours ago