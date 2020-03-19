Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Huntsville Hospital Visitation Policy Changes

Huntsville Hospital Visitation Policy Changes

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Huntsville Hospital Visitation Policy Changes
Huntsville Hospital updates us on changes in their new visitation policy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Huntsville Hospital Visitation Policy Changes

The markets.

Huntsville hospital is working to stop the spread of coronavirus by adding more restrictions for visitors.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the hospital with what visitors needs to know before they step through the doors, sierra?

This morning, even stricter rules are in place for visitors than what was implemented just two weeks ago.

Visitors are now limited to one person at a time.

When you enter the hospital, staff are screening people through a series of questions.

They ask that you try to video-chat or call a hospital patient rather than coming to visit and potentially exposing others.

"don't visit anyone unless you need to, we're having people at the elevators, trying to limit it to 1 visitor per patient."

In a effort to clear the waiting rooms, the hospital is setting up a system where staff will call you when a patient is ready to be picked up.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Changes to Huntsville Hospital's visitor policy [Video]

Changes to Huntsville Hospital's visitor policy

Huntsville Hospital is increasing restrictions to its visitors policy

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.