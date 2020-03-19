NCH and Lee Health updates

Global  

NCH and Lee Health give updates on their employees that are impacted by COVID-19.

N-C-H SAYSNEARLY 100 OF THEIR EMPLOYEESARE SELF-QUARANTINING.35 OF THEIR EMPLOYEES WEREEXPOSED TO COVID-19 AFTERSOMEONE WITH THE VIRUS DID NOTFOLLOW PROPER ISOLATIONPROCEDURES.THE HOSPITAL IS ALSO RESTRICTINGALL VISITORS AND POSTPONING ALLELECTIVE SURGERIESAND LEE HEALTH SAYS 66 EMPLOYEESARE QUARANTINED




