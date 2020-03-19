NCH and Lee Health updates 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:23s - Published NCH and Lee Health updates NCH and Lee Health give updates on their employees that are impacted by COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NCH and Lee Health updates 30TH, BUT, THEY COULD BEEXTENDETHIS MORNING.. N-C-H SAYSNEARLY 100 OF THEIR EMPLOYEESARE SELF-QUARANTINING.35 OF THEIR EMPLOYEES WEREEXPOSED TO COVID-19 AFTERSOMEONE WITH THE VIRUS DID NOTFOLLOW PROPER ISOLATIONPROCEDURES.THE HOSPITAL IS ALSO RESTRICTINGALL VISITORS AND POSTPONING ALLELECTIVE SURGERIESAND LEE HEALTH SAYS 66 EMPLOYEESARE QUARANTINED





