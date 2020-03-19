Liverpool supporters in Thailand stage celebrations after Premier League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool's Premier League title might be hanging in doubt but supporters in rural Thailand have staged their celebration parade.

Fans in Suphan Buri province hired a brass band and held the event on roads and at a local farm on Tuesday (March 17) afternoon.

The event, completed with flags and red flares, was attended by supporters in the province who wanted to mark the season's success as the Premier League has been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is still unclear whether the league will resume, be written off or finish as it stands.

Either way, Liverpool will be denied their moment of glory and open-top bus parades and could instead have muted celebrations even if they are declared winners.

Footage from the event shows the participants enjoying the parade singing and dancing in the procession with a replica Premier League trophy.

Supporters club president Arnon Rakpol, who also runs a banana grove, said he had followed the team since he was a child and was devastated that their campaign had been cut short.

He said: "I started to support Liverpool when I was a school boy and have been following them ever since.

"I poured my heart to the team and this year I was so sure they would win the Premier League that I commissioned a statue to mark the occasion.'' The Liverpool fan added that he hosted the event to help the locals take their minds off the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "The people are now living in fear and the town has become very quiet, so I just wanted to put their minds at rest with this colourful event.

"However, I have also ensured that people taking part have their temperatures checked and use hand sanitiser.''