Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liverpool supporters in Thailand stage celebrations after Premier League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool supporters in Thailand stage celebrations after Premier League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:01s - Published < > Embed
Liverpool supporters in Thailand stage celebrations after Premier League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool supporters in Thailand stage celebrations after Premier League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool's Premier League title might be hanging in doubt but supporters in rural Thailand have staged their celebration parade.

Fans in Suphan Buri province hired a brass band and held the event on roads and at a local farm on Tuesday (March 17) afternoon.

The event, completed with flags and red flares, was attended by supporters in the province who wanted to mark the season's success as the Premier League has been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is still unclear whether the league will resume, be written off or finish as it stands.

Either way, Liverpool will be denied their moment of glory and open-top bus parades and could instead have muted celebrations even if they are declared winners.

Footage from the event shows the participants enjoying the parade singing and dancing in the procession with a replica Premier League trophy.

Supporters club president Arnon Rakpol, who also runs a banana grove, said he had followed the team since he was a child and was devastated that their campaign had been cut short.

He said: "I started to support Liverpool when I was a school boy and have been following them ever since.

"I poured my heart to the team and this year I was so sure they would win the Premier League that I commissioned a statue to mark the occasion.'' The Liverpool fan added that he hosted the event to help the locals take their minds off the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "The people are now living in fear and the town has become very quiet, so I just wanted to put their minds at rest with this colourful event.

"However, I have also ensured that people taking part have their temperatures checked and use hand sanitiser.''

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best quotes from the 2019/20 Premier League season so far [Video]

Best quotes from the 2019/20 Premier League season so far

The Premier League season may have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak but there has still been plenty to talk about so far this year – literally. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published
The players who may face contract uncertainty if season is extended into summer [Video]

The players who may face contract uncertainty if season is extended into summer

The delay to the Premier League season caused by the coronavirus outbreak could mean uncertainty for those players out of contract this summer. There will be no games in the top flight until at least..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.