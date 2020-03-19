The Royals Might Have to Rearrange Because of Social Distancing 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:10s - Published The Royals Might Have to Rearrange Because of Social Distancing The UK has recommended that people over the age of 70 self-isolate during the time of coronavirus, which could put more pressure on Prince William. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. 0

