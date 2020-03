Parents try to figure out next steps 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published Parents try to figure out next steps Parents are trying to figure out what to do now that all Kansas schools are closed for the year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Parents try to figure out next steps 12 ARE IN JOHNSONCOUNTY.THIS MORNING A STATETASK FORCE IS WORKINGON LESSON PLANS FORKANSAS STUDENTS.MANY PARENTS AREWONDERING WHAT THOSEPLANS WILL INCLUDE -NOW THAT THEY KNOWSCHOOLS WILL REMAINCLOSED IN KANSAS FORTHE REST OF THE SCHOOLYEAR.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIELSPOKE WITH ONEGRANDMOTHER -- WHO ISIN LIMBO.THIS IS WHAT YOU'LL SEEAT SEVERAL SCHOOLBUILDINGS ACROSSKANSAS -- EMPTY PARKINGLOTS AS EDUCATIONLEADERS TRY AND PLANOUT ONLINE LEARNINGFOR THEIR STUDENTS. INTHE MEANT TIME, PARENTSAND GUARDIANS AREADJUSTING.WOMAN WHO MANAGESSEVEN LAUNDRY MATS.SHE IS RAISING THREEGRANDCHILDREN, ALL OFWHOM ARE NOW STAYINGAT HOME AFTER THE NEWSWAS RELEASED.AS MS. AGUILAR BALANCESWORK AND HERGRANDCHILDREN'SSCHOOL WORK, SHE'SALSO TRYING TO EASETHEIR MIND AS WHATHAPPENS IN THE FUTURE."Mary Aguilar, grandparent1:32:34Well are we going to have togo to summer school and I'mlike I don't know because thiscould stretch into the summertoo , I mean we could be luckyif you guys get to go back toschool in the Fall1:32:46I have a lot of friends andfriends that are teachers if Icome into problems, hopefullythey'll be able to help me outSHE SAYS SHE DOES A LOTOF FACETIMING TO MAKESURE HERGRANDCHILDREN ARE ONTOP OF THINGS - BUTDOES RAISE CONCERN ASTO HOW SCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED FOR. REPORTINGLIVE, RAE DANIEL, 41ACTION NEWS TODA





You Might Like

Tweets about this Grisel Cardona @BxEU4J @TeensTakeCharge @MOREcaucusNYC @aero_kleen @SChenHayes Y clearly don’t care about our children and the str… https://t.co/tcOOmNYTTD 3 days ago Blondie💋 Me at work this morning dealing with frazzled parents looking for immediate answers, screening kids for sickness, c… https://t.co/BtrqxhWyZf 3 days ago Grisel Cardona WHY SHOULD I HAD SUPPORT UFT IN CLOSING SCHOOLS WHEN YOU DONT CARE ABOUT PARENTS AND PROVIDING THEM. TIME WITH HOW… https://t.co/YibywGpIRq 3 days ago Dianne @AlliAlliG I don’t think people are legitimately upset that schools are closed. Most people understand what it’s ha… https://t.co/cciXxlsilf 3 days ago Christine Adam (she/her) @Putsky88 @SunPeaksResort Works down here on the California desert too as my parents, son and I figure out our next… https://t.co/YZBVwKxuwF 6 days ago Lori Morrow Good luck to all of the teachers, staff, students & parents trying to make it through this school day! Everyone is… https://t.co/RJbltRHqHw 6 days ago Re:Set A semester off can help young adults put their mental health and well-being first, writes @AnushaCU. Read her advic… https://t.co/60lwk2MJaD 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps



The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus. A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago