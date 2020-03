Man beats wife who believes she has COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:09s - Published Man beats wife who believes she has COVID-19 A Cape Coral man is in jail after he attacked his pregnant wife who he believed had the Coronavirus. Police were able to take him into custody. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man beats wife who believes she has COVID-19 TODAY.IN WASHINGTON, DOUG LUZADER,FOX NEWS.A SOUTHWEST FLORIDA MAN ISFACING SOME SERIOUS CHARGES THISMORNING AFTER BEING ACCUSED OFBEATING HIS PREGANT WIFE WHO HEBELIEVED HAD THE CORONAVIRUS.POLICE SAY THEY FOUND THE MANCHOKING THE WOMAN WHEN THEYARRIVED... AND THAT WOMAN CALLEDFOX 4 TO CONFIRM SHE IS HISWIFE.RIGHT NOW, 24-YEAR-OLD JOSEPHNEWELL IS IN JAIL.ACCORDING TO HIS ARREST REPORT-- FIRST RESPONDERS HAD TO USEWHAT THEY CALL ’PAIN COMPLIANCE’ON NEWELL’S NECK, TO GET HIM OFFOF THE WOMAN.ONCE IN HANDCUFFS, OFFICIALS SAYNEWELL BEGAN RAMBLING ABOUT THEVICTIM HAVING COVID-19 AND THENHE BEGAN BANGING HIS HEAD ON THECEMENT GROUND.FOX 4 SPOKE WITH THE FOLKS ATTHE ABUSE COUNSELING ANDTREATMENT CENTER, WHO SAY THESECURRENT CONDITIONS COULD MAKETHINGS RIPE FOR ATTACKS LIKETHIS."Anytime we see a decline inwork, people losing their jobs,or overall just a loss of powerand control on a daily situatistress rises and we definitelywill see an increase of domesticviolence inciden





You Might Like

Tweets about this beesnetwork Man beats wife who believes she has COVID-19 https://t.co/XzyxyLRm3P via @YouTube 29 minutes ago