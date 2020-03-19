Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020.

A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the second mercy pleas of two of the convicts had already been rejected.

He also said that the counsel of the convicts was giving false information.

The convicts are slated to be executed at 5:30 am on Friday.