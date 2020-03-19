Global  

2019/20 season extended indefinitely

2019/20 season extended indefinitely

2019/20 season extended indefinitely

English football will not return until April 30 "at the earliest", it has been decided at an emergency meeting between Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely.

