These viral $20 blue light glasses are a must for working from home

With more people than ever working from home.

Blue light glasses are a must for reducing glare and alleviating eye discomfort when looking at your digital screen for long periods of time.

Sojos Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses Metal Frame Eyeglasses are now a #1 best seller on Amazon.

But, why the need for glasses that specifically block out this type of light?

According to the American Academy of Opthalmology, there is some evidence that light exposure can cause eye damage under certain conditions.

Long hours staring at computers can cause eye strain and decrease blinking resulting in dry, irritated eyes.

One happy reviewer was confident that the glasses have majorly helped her at her 9-5, saying " I truly believe these work extremely well at helping your eyes not strain as much with the computer light".

The glasses are available via Amazon Prime in gold, silver, black and rose gold frames