FDA Approves Abbott Laboratories Coronavirus Test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new test kit for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the test was created by Abbott Laboratories and the company has been approved to sell them.

Abbott said it plans to distribute around 150,000 tests to customers in the United States immediately.

The company said they will increase production in order to hit the goal of providing up to 1 million tests per week.

The new tests will help meet the desperate needs of the U.S.