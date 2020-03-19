Global  

Singapore MLBB teams in the MPL - Game Changer Extra

Singapore MLBB teams in the MPL - Game Changer Extra

Singapore MLBB teams in the MPL - Game Changer Extra

This week, Deborah “Wolfsbanee” Sim puts the spotlight on Singapore Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams in the MPL!

Take a closer look at the teams from EVOS SG, Resurgence, Notorious Villains and Siren!

Unfortunately, soon after the episode was filmed, the MPL MY/SG season was postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus situation.

