Coronavirus affecting Census field ops

KEEGAN, IT'S ONE OF THE THINGS IWAS ABLE TO FIND IN MY MAILBOXHERE AT HOME...THEOFFICIAL CENSUS FORM...BY LAW ALL HOUSHOLDS AREREQUIRED TO FILL ITOUT...BUT THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK ISAFFECTING THE ROLLOUT OF THISCRITICAL POPULATIOCOUNT...THE ROLLOUT OF THIS CRITICALPOPULATION COUNT... EVERY DECADE, THE USCONSTITUTION REQUIRESA COUNT OF THE AMERICANPOPULATION...THE 2020 CENSUS IS CRITICAL TOCITITIES AND TOWNS ACCROSS THECOUNTRY, AS WELL ASRIGHT HERE IN JACKSON... THEDATA HELPS DETERMINE HOW MANYCONGRESSIONAL SEATS EACH STATEGETS ANDTHE DISTRIBUTION OF $1.5TRILLION DOLLARS INFEDERAL SPENDING.THE CENSUS BUREAU ROLLED OUT THEEFFORTLAST WEEK, BUT NOW THEY AREREVISINGTHEIR PLAN TO DEPLOY FIELD WORK,BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC...AN ARMY OF CENSUS WORKERSPHYSICALLYGOES OUT TO KNOCK ON DOORS TOCOUNTPOPULATION IN REMOTE AREAS,PLACES WITHOUTPHYSICAL ADDRESSES, AND THISYEAR, APLANNED EFFORT TO DO ANIN-PERSON COUNT OFPEOPLE EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS..BUT NOW, THE BUREAU SAIDWEDNESDAY IT'S SUSPENDING ITSFIELD OPERATIONS FOR TWOWEEKS...TO PROTECT BOTH CENSUSWORKERSAND THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

THE GOODNEWS IS THAT IN ADDITION TO THEMAILED OUT FORM...YOU CAN ALSOTAKE THECENSUS SURVEY BY PHONE, AND ALSOONLINE...AND, OFFICIALS ARE STILL URGINGAMERICANSTO RESPOND TO THE CENSUSQUESTIONNAIRES.

SO AGAIN, I'VE GOT MY FORMSRIGHT HERE ATHOME...I WILL PROBABLYSELF-RESPOND WITH THEMAIL-IN VERSION...IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR SOMETHINGTO DO WHILEYOU'RE SELF- DISTANCING...THISMIGHTBE I