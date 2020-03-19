Global  

St. Joseph Transit Stays Open (3-18-20)

Closing, some are staying open.

The saint joseph public transit is keeping its busniess...and buses running.

Kq2's danielle (soxy) sachse has the story.

For some...the bus is the only way they get around town...(nat sound: bus driving) michelle, "it's vital to part of the population of the city where we are their only means of transportation.

So it's important that we can keep running for them."

And there is no sign of stopping its run anytime soon.

(nat sound: bus stopping) michelle, "no.

We are keeping the same schedule we have always had."

But, additional sanitary precautions are being made for the safety of the passengers and bus drivers.

Michelle, "we are doing additional cleaning on the buses.

Every night when they all come in, we have a sprayer called an electric static sprayer.

When you spray it kind of wraps itself around differnt objects so it makes a thurough cleaning."

Even 'en route' the buses are being cleaned at every hour to insure safety.but its the bus drivers who are keeping things positive....sam, bus driver, "so we have a good time.

The morale is good."(nat sound: bus driving)...even when times are tough.bus driver sam, "it is serious and people are dying and that's horrible.

Because it could affect me and my family or friends."but sam is staying very hopeful for all...bus driver sam, "we got to be at peace with it and it will all work out.

And this too will pass."danielle sachse, kq2 news again the city transit plans to operate at its normal hours




