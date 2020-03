Cleaning vs. Disinfecting 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published Cleaning vs. Disinfecting A new study from the National Institute of Health says the virus stays on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on stainless steel and plastic for 2 to 3 days. People should also know what the difference is between cleaning and disinfecting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cleaning vs. Disinfecting A NEW STUDY FROM THE NATIONALINSTITUTE OF HEALTH SAYS THEVIRUS STAYS ON CARDBOARD FOR UPTO 24 HOURS...AND 2 TO 3 DAYS ON PLASTIC ANDSTAINLESS STEEL.SO WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCEBETWEEN CLEANING ANDDISINFECTING?CONNIE STEED SOT: "WITHCLEANING, YOU ARE JUST USINGREGULAR SOAP AND WATER AND ADETERGENT IF YOU AREDISINFECTING YOU ARE ACTUALLYUSING A CHEMICAL AGENT SUCH ASBLEACH TO HELP KILL THE GERMS."EXPERTS WARN YOU HAVE TO CLEANSURFACES FIRST, BECAUSE IF YOUDON'T THE DISINFECTANT WON'TWORK AS WELL.THE E-P-A HAS A LIST OF MORETHAN 200 APPROVED PRODUCTS TOFIGHT COVID-19 .AND REMEMBER DOORKNOBS,COUNTERTOPS, LIGHT SWITCHES,REMOTES AND BATHROOMS ARE ALLGERM HOT SPOTS -- SO REMEMBERTO CLEAN THOSE TOO!WITH MORE STATES SHUTTING DOWNNONESSENTIAL BUSINESSES, LIKEBARS - ONE COUPLE DECIDED TO





