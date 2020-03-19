United Way makes food rescues in SWFL amid coronavirus 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:07s - Published United Way makes food rescues in SWFL amid coronavirus United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19 virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend United Way makes food rescues in SWFL amid coronavirus (NOE AD LIB LIVE TZ)(AD LIB BUMP)AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO IMPACTOUR AREA.. THERE ARE SEVERALRESOURCES OUT THERE TO HELPYOU.... AND IT’S IMPORTANT TO USTHAT YOU KNOW WHERE THESERESOURCES ARE SO WE CAN MOVEFORWARD AS A COMMUNITY.THIS MORNING, NOELANI





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL



United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:34 Published 42 minutes ago United Way provides COVID-19 relief services in SWFL



United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:43 Published 42 minutes ago