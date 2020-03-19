Global  

Fish swim in crystal clear water of Venice Canal

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 01:12s
Fish swim in crystal clear water of Venice Canal
Venice canals are clear as coronavirus lockdown eases pollution
Fish swim in crystal clear water of Venice Canal

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT FORMAT SHOWS: VENICE, ITALY (MARCH 10, 2020) (MARCO CAPOVILLA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MARCO CAPOVILLA- FACEBOOK VENEZIA PULITA/ NO RESALE) 1.

VARIOUS OF CANAL, FISH SWIMMING 2.

STILL PHOTOGRAPHY OF FISH IN CLEAR WATER (MUTE) STORY: Resident Marco Capovilla spotted schools of fish swimming in Venice's canals on Tuesday (March 10).

The world-famous canals of Venice are enjoying some unexpected positive impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Cruise ships and hundreds of gondolas used to fuel the lagoon city's billion-euro tourism industry are nowhere to be seen since the country has been put in a total lockdown.

Italy recorded the largest ever one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday (March 18) as the total rose by 475, including more than 300 deaths in the region of Lombardy, to almost 3,000.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)




