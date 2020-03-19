Butte county sheriff's office C.E.R.T. members sworn in

Global  

Citizen volunteers with the Butte County Sheriff's Office C.E.R.T.

Team are now official, sworn in by the Sheriff.

Morning... butte county has a dozen new volunteers ready to step into action during emergencies - including coronavirus response.

The butte county citizens' emergency response team - known as c.e.r.t., is getting ready.

I recently showed you a weekend "hands- on" training event for the c.e.r.t.

Team.

Butte county sheriff kory honea wednesday eveneing led the swearing-in ceremony to make new volunteers - official.

With communiteis prepping for whatever the coronavirus pandemic may bring... the sheriff says these folks will play a vital role in helping to keep people safe.

"what this demonstrates is that we're all in this together.

First responders have to have the support of the community and community has to have support of first responders and this group is an excellent example of that."

These volunteers may be called on to help deliver food or supplies to those staying in, helping first responders on scenes or even wiping-down work areas for safety.

Sheriff honea says volunteers are always needed - ### empty



