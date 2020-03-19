After initial reports said young people were not as vulnerable to the coronavirus, officials are changing their messaging — but some spring breakers may not be listening.



Tweets about this South Asians News Coronavirus Also Poses Risk To Younger Generations - https://t.co/C5a0ytydnG https://t.co/4Wr6j4nNBV 10 minutes ago B Rae♏️ RT @WKBW: While a CDC report on Wednesday confirms that seniors are most at risk at developing a serious illness from the coronavirus, the… 23 minutes ago UMN School of Public Health Older adults (65+) are the most likely to live alone, with rates particularly high among older women. Older adults… https://t.co/HpoP7sa6YZ 1 hour ago Coronavirus Central @CDCgov is letting young people know they are threat also as we have reporters of more young people sick and strugg… https://t.co/u58O9aBc38 2 hours ago David Schleifer RT @PublicAgenda: As #coronavirus poses a higher risk to older populations, it also poses risks to democracy. Voters 65+ show up to vote mo… 2 hours ago atari_guy "While a CDC report on Wednesday confirms that seniors are most at risk at developing a serious illness from the co… https://t.co/JhzGubmbnc 2 hours ago DiMusa Millinials are also vulnerable to WuFlu, new broader studies are showing. https://t.co/6bzJXYLrmt 4 hours ago Jen Graham (Tedsmom) RT @LibertyBritt: They also published a study in Pediatrics today that it is affecting more children than has been reported. 40% develop pn… 4 hours ago